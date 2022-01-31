Mercedes has published on social media an image of the plate that identifies the chassis 01 of the F1W13, that is to say the single-seater that will be presented in streaming on February 18.

Brackley’s team wanted to let us know that the body was homologated by the FIA ​​on January 13th, while we reported that the silver car had not passed the first static lateral crash, the anti-intrusion one. The news was not wrong, as much as the timing and for this we apologize to the team and the readers.

In fact, the first attempt was unsuccessful, but the technicians directed by James Allison and Mike Elliot had already prepared a plan B which allowed the World Constructors’ champion team to easily obtain the approval of the International Federation so that the car could go down regularly. on track on February 23 for the pre-season tests that will begin on the Barcelona circuit.

There is a lot of anticipation for the W13 which will have to redeem the world championship lost on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP by the W12 with the new regulation, the only car of the Star in the hybrid era not to have achieved the drivers’ title.

The strong point will once again be the power unit that should make the difference on the competition, but there is curiosity about what choices will be made on the chassis, since there are different ways of interpreting ground-effect single-seaters. The indications lead to a wheelbase rather close to the limit allowed by the regulation, with narrow and rather high bellies that will draw the sides above the two Venturi tunnels.