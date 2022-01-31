On the 28th, and after more than a month admitted to the ICU Due to the coronavirus, Antonio Resines was admitted to the plant. After more than thirty days of fighting COVID, the situation of the Spanish actor I was getting better enough that I didn’t need to be in the Intensive Care Unit. Her friend and her actress Fiorella Faltoyano announced the news before it was confirmed by the Gregorio Marañón Hospital itself.

“He has won the battle. I am very happy and I wanted to share it with you”, wrote the actress. days later, his son Ricardo Fernandez de Mateo confirmed that the actor was fine after going to the plant. Now, it has been his wife, Ana Pérez Lorente, who has offered the last hour of the actor’s health, when asked about the agency Europe Press.

The producer stated that “He is much better” after leaving the ICU behindalthough it will be Resines himself who “tell how you are when you leave the hospital“. Regarding his spirits, he indicates that he is “terrific, he is much better and he will comment what he wants when he comes out“. It is unknown, for the moment, when he will be discharged.

Unanimous support from his peers

During these weeks of admission to the ICU there have been signs of affection towards the Cantabrian actor. His wife has thanked these samples, coming from different sectors of cinema and communication. One of these last displays of affection came in the Feroz Awards galaone of the great events of Spanish cinema.

In it, one of the winners of the night, Javier Bardem (for his role in ‘The good boss’)took the opportunity to wish Resines a speedy recovery, send him “a big hug and ask him to come back to work soonthat we miss him.”