After the explosive finale at the Red Bull Ring, F1 returns to the spotlight for the third consecutive weekend. The world championship restarts at the historic Silverstone track for the British GP.

The English track, which hosted the first race of the F1 world championship in 1950, is very demanding from a technical point of view. It is characterised by long straights and several medium-high speed corners that generate significant lateral loads, making tyre management very critical.

As challenging as it is spectacular is the sequence of turns 10 to 14: Maggots-Becketts-Chapel, which require high speed and extreme precision when entering the curve.

MegaRide Chart, Great Britain Photo by: MegaRide

The temperature graph clearly shows the considerable thermal stress to which the tyres are subjected. The front and rear left tyres are the ones most stressed, especially in the exciting snake, from curve 10 to curve 14, where a lot of speed and precision are needed to tackle it at its best.

For this weekend Pirelli has chosen the hardest set available: C1-C2-C3, to best manage the high lateral loads.

Abrasion on this circuit is high and will be a very important variable to consider in order to optimise tyre management.

MegaRide Chart, Great Britain Photo by: MegaRide

The wear graph immediately shows the high stress expected on all tyres with high levels of wear, as already seen in the Japanese Grand Prix. This wear comes from the combination of high lateral loads and medium-high abrasion on the track.

Slightly lower wear for the right tyres due to the smaller number of left-hand turns. Tyre management and pit strategies will therefore be extremely important. However, the weather variable should not be underestimated, as it could be unstable on English soil despite the summer period.