Waiting to see its shapes, its livery, but also to see its performance on the track, McLaren wanted to give a nice preview of its car by letting the fans hear the fire up of the MCL36 that will have to race in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship. .

This afternoon, at the McLaren Technology Center, the Mercedes V6 engine that will propel the papaya single-seaters in the next Formula 1 season was started. .

The MCL36, which in 2022 will be entrusted to confirmed Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, will be presented on 11 February at the McLaren Technology Center, the very place where it was first turned on today.

This was not the first fire up of the season, as Mercedes and Alpine were the first to hear the sound of their respective V6s. So, from a sound point of view, McLaren offered nothing new by having the same engine as the W13 E Performance.

However, there is great expectation as regards the performance of the single-seater. In 2021 McLaren was beaten by Ferrari in the fight for third place in the Constructors’ World Championship, although Daniel Ricciardo managed to win a grand prix – at Monza – compared to the zero won by the Prancing Horse team.

The team headed by Zak Brown wants to continue to grow and thinks that the new technical regulation can be a further incentive to reach higher goals, those that McLaren must return to after many, too many years of darkness.