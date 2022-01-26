The second season of demon slayer continues to receive praise for its great animation. Only in the last episode it was made clear why Ufotable is one of the most popular studios in recent years. But nevertheless, This didn’t stop fans from finding a detail they found annoying.which is related to Zenitsu.

Although Zenitsu is usually relegated to the comedic role, this character has several serious moments. One of these occurred during the last episode, where the demon hunter went head to head against one of the upper six moons. However, fans noted that the classic sleep bubble that characterizes sleeping characters in anime, was included in this scene, something that did not happen in the manga.

Zenitsu is a character who wakes up is somewhat cowardly. However, by sleeping he gains great strength and confidence that puts him on a level with Tanjiro and Inosuke. However, by adding the mucus bubble in the previously mentioned scene, fans have pointed out that Ufotable only sees this hero as a joke.

This was what one fan in particular had to say:

“I don’t understand why they added the little bubble in this scene or their fight scenes as it wasn’t in the manga and they didn’t do it in the spider arc either. For comedy? I guess one doesn’t want Zenitsu to look too cool. It’s okay Zen, your fans already know you’re the coolest.”

I don’t get why they added the little bubble in this scene or his fighting scenes since it wasn’t in the manga and they didn’t do that in the spider arc either. For comedy? I guess ufo doesn’t want Zenitsu to look too cool 😔 its okay Zen your fans already know you’re the coolest 💖 pic.twitter.com/QMdYRIIPZC — 💚💛 (@tn_zens) January 23, 2022

While it is true that the bubble can take some of the seriousness out of Zenitsu’s confrontation, this detail was included to correspond with the state in which the character is. On related topics, an official art book for demon slayer. Similarly, the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 it will reach theaters in Latin America.

Editor’s Note:

While I can understand some fans’ frustration, this detail doesn’t spoil the scene between Zenitsu and Daki. Similarly, a manga continuity error is being fixed, the direction, tone or personality of any character is not being changed, it is just a detail that should not cause any fuss.

Via: Twitter