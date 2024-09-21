Red Bull is back to the nightmare of a year ago, when it lost its only Grand Prix of 2023. But this time it is not an unbeaten run to defend, but the Drivers’ World Championship title.

The Constructors’ title – according to Helmut Marko – is already considered lost after McLaren overtook it last week in Baku, but the Drivers’ title seemed to be able to remain firmly in the hands of Max Verstappen.

The problem is that, just like last year, the Milton Keynes team can’t find a solution to make its single-seater work well on street tracks. But in Marina Bay the situation is sublimated and worse than other tracks such as Monaco and Baku itself.

The RB20 doesn’t get the tyres up to temperature and this makes it slip with all the compounds tested. Marko, at the end of Free Practice 2, was clear: nothing works and the concern is very high.

“Nothing is working. Nothing is working on Max’s car. We tried both the Soft and the Hard, but we have no grip on any compound and we have no balance either.”

“The situation is very worrying at the moment. We will definitely have to try something drastic. Let’s see what we can do. But I am very surprised that things are going so badly. We have no explanation.”

Pierre Waché recently said that one of the fundamental problems of the RB20 is its approach on street tracks and that only during the winter will the team be able to remedy this.

Marko, however, does not accept this vision of things and makes it known openly, underlining how the pace of the RB20 is very similar – in a more than sinister way – to that of the Williams of debutant Franco Colapinto.

“I can’t accept something like this. We absolutely have to find something to be more competitive. I just looked at the times and we have the same pace as Colapinto…”.