New York City FC and Inter Miami will meet in the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The Herons come into this match as leaders of the Eastern Conference, while the Big Apple team is currently in sixth place in the same conference.
We consulted Opta’s Artificial Intelligence to find out the predictions for this match and here are the results:
According to Opta’s Artificial Intelligence, The Herons are favourites to take the win this Saturday, September 21. Gerardo Martino’s team has a 43.5% chance of winning.
For its part, New York City FC only has a 31.3% chance of winning, while the probability of a draw is 25.2%.
Match history:
Betting odds:
Possible lineups:
Inter Miami: D. Callender, M. Wigandt, T. Aviles, H. Martinez, J. Alba, J. Gressel, S. Busquets, F. Redondo, L. Messi, L. Suarez, D. Gomez.
New York City FC: M. Freese, T. Gray, T. Martins, S. Tanasijevic, K. O’Toole, J. Sands, K. Parks, H. Wolf, S. Rodríguez, A. Ojeda, A. Martínez.
