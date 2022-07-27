In the past few weeks, the Grove team has been at the center of the market when there have been rumors of a probable arrival of Oscar Piasri in place of Nicholas Latifi for next season.

However, this year Williams found a Logan Sargeant in their hands who is experiencing a debut season in Formula 2 at the highest level.

The American driver, who entered the English team’s Academy at the beginning of the year, achieved success in Great Britain and Austria, as well as the second step of the podium in Baku. In France he had a negative weekend, thanks to a retirement in the Feature Race due to a clutch problem that made him relegate to third position in the championship 55 points behind Felipe Drugovich.

However, Sargeant’s performances did not go unnoticed and if he were to manage to become champion he would not be able to compete in a new season in Formula 2 in 2023. In this case, the problems would begin for Wiliams.

“It would be a big headache,” said Jost Capito. “No I have had worse to tell the truth. We are obviously impressed with what he is doing in his first season in F2. We didn’t put pressure on him and he had time to adapt. He impressed us with the speed with which he became familiar with the car and tire management, as well as the results ”.

“The way he got pole in France was incredible. In the future it will be in an F1, I am absolutely convinced ”.

At the moment the Williams team principal is aware that it is too early to launch any predictions on American talent.

“He needs the super license points and to get them he has to finish in the top five in the league. To date, the situation looks very good, but everything can change quickly. It is difficult to make such early decisions on a Formula 2 driver in the current season ”.

Logan Sargeant, Carlin on the podium Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Williams has already given Nyck de Vries the chance to ride in Spain during FP1 and Capito has admitted how Sargeant will make his Formula 1 debut this season.

“I think it’s obvious even though we haven’t announced it yet. Our academy is doing very well. Logan won two races and got a pole at Paul Ricard. I think he deserves to get in the car ”.

And what will become of Piastri? Capito explained how Williams does not want to close the door to the young Australian and would be willing to borrow him.

“If it were the best choice for us we would consider it. If it were not, we will evaluate something else. We have several options and in the end we will choose the one we think is the best for the team. Still, however, it is too early to go into details ”.