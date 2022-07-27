Saipem regains profitability, revenues up 40%: the share stands out on the stock market

Saipem: losses reduced to 130 million, revenues up 40% to 4.43 billion

The board of directors of Saipem gave the green light to accounts for the first half of the year of the year, closed with a loss of 130 million euro, a clear improvement compared to red of 779 million recorded in the same period of 2021.

The figure is better than market expectations, with the consensus forecasting a loss in the half year around 174 million of Euro. THE revenues they rise to 4,435 million euros, including those of “discontinued operations”, referring to the announced sale of onshore drilling, with an increase of 39%. Adjusted EBITDA it is equal to 321 million euros compared to a loss of 266 million in the comparative period.

The technical investments amounted to 112 million (from 135 million) while financial debt net after IFRS-16 amounted to 1,703 million euros (from 1,541 million at the end of 2021). With regard to the acquisition of orders, the figure is 4,866 million euros, including discontinued operations, net of the reduction in backlog in the Onshore E&C in the first quarter. The order book it is thus 22,984 million euros, reduced by 180 million euros due to the cancellation of the Moscow Refinery contract in Russia, following termination during the second quarter.

“The improvementSaipem writes in the note, it is registered in all sectors of activity, mainly in the Offshore Engineering & Construction and drilling sectors. The adjusted net result from continuing operations reported a loss of 104 million euros (against a loss of 619 million euros in the first half of 2021).

With regard to the ‘adjusted’ results of the various sectors of activities in reference to the continuing operations, in the Offshore Engineering & Construction the revenues for the first half of 2022 amounted to 2,072 million euros, ‘more than doubled compared to the corresponding period of 2021, mainly attributable to the higher volumes developed in the Middle East, Central South America and Sub-Saharan Africa ‘. The adjusted EBITDA is positive for 166 million euros, equal to 8% of revenues, compared to the negative figure of 271 million. ‘The 2021 result – Saipem recalls – was mainly burdened by the impact of the operational problems recorded on a wind project in the North Sea and by the lack of contribution of the contracts acquired to replace the projects completed in 2020’.

In Onshore Engineering & Construction, revenues amounted to 1,826 million euros, slightly down compared to the corresponding period of 2021, as the lower volumes developed in Sub-Saharan Africa were largely offset by the higher volumes developed in South America, the Middle East and the Far East. Orient’. The adjusted EBITDA is positive for 11 million, equal to 0.6% of revenues, compared to the negative figure of 70 million.

In Offshore Drilling, Saipem recorded revenues of € 289 million (+ 73%) and an ‘adjusted’ EBITDA of € 86 million, equal to 29.8% of revenues, compared to € 45 million in the corresponding period of last year. Finally, as regards the ‘discontinued operations’ relating to Onshore Drilling, revenues for the first half of 2022 amounted to 248 million (+ 57%)’ due to the higher volumes developed mainly in Saudi Arabia ‘and EBITDA’ adjusted ‘amounted to 58 million, up from 30 million. The net result from discontinued operations thus recorded a loss of 7 million (40 million euros in the first half of 2021).

Saipem, Caio: “Semester of growth and return to operating profit that relaunches the company on a path of sustainable development”

THE numbers of the first semester “confirm the validity of the strategic and organizational choices, which made it possible to intercept the opportunities associated with the resumption of investments in the reference sectors, and that we reward the work done by the entire management team which has strengthened over time ”. This was underlined by Saipem’s CEO, Francesco Caio, commenting on the results approved by the board. “Based on these results we look with confidence at the objectives of the year and of the plan thanks also to the completion of the financial maneuver which was positively concluded with the capital increase on July 15th “, remarked Caio.

