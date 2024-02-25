The three days of pre-championship testing are already in the archive: the paddock's attention is entirely focused on the first GP of the season which will take place in Sakhir next weekend (remember that the race takes place on Saturdays!). We report the time table for the three days as a whole, highlighting in bold the best time and the tire compound used, as well as the number of laps completed.

We will not go into general assessments that we have already made by analyzing this table, but we prefer to highlight some aspects in the following sheets which can give some more specific indications on the type of work that the individual drivers and teams have carried out.

Here is the summary table of the testing times in Bahrain

P. Pilot Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Time (rubber) Time (rubber) Time (rubber) Turns Turns Turns 1 1'32″584 (C3) 1'29″921 (C4) 1'31″247 (C3) Ferrari SF-24 69 84 71 2 1'33″247 (C3) 1'31″750 (C3) 1'30″322 (C4) Ferrari SF-24 64 54 74 3 George Russell 1'34″109 (C3) 1'30″368 (C4) Mercedes W15 122 67 4 1'33″871 (C3) 1'33″715 (C3) 1'30″647 (C4) Stake Sauber C44 / Ferrari 63 38 85 5 1'30″679 (C3) 1'31″483 (C3) Red Bull RB20 / Honda RBPT 129 53 6 Max Verstappen 1'31″344 (C3) 1'30″755 (C3) Red Bull RB20 / Honda RBPT 143 66 7 1'34″136 (C3) 1'38″074 (C2) 1'30″775 (C4) Racing Bulls VCARB 01 / Honda RBPT 64 40 53 8 1'34″587 (C4) 1'30″984 (C4) Williams FW46 / Mercedes 40 121 9 Oscar Piastri 1'33″658 (C3) 1'32″328 (C3) 1'31″030 (C3) McLaren MCL38 / Mercedes 57 35 91 10 1'31″066 (C3) 1'31″999 (C5) Mercedes W15 123 49 11 Fernando Alonso 1'33″385 (C3) 1'33″053 (C3) 1'31″159 (C3) Aston Martin AMR24 / Mercedes 77 31 75 12 Lando Norris 1'32″484 (C3) 1'31″256 (C3) 1'32″108 (C3) McLaren MCL38 / Mercedes 73 52 20 13 Daniel Ricciardo 1'32″599 (C3) 1'31″361 (C4) 1'37″015 (C1) Racing Bulls VCARB 01 / Honda RBPT 52 88 70 14 Nico Hülkenberg 1'35″906 (C3) 1'37″509 (C3) 1'31″686 (C3) Haas VF-24 / Ferrari 82 31 89 15 Lance Stroll 1'33″007 (C3) 1'32″029 (C3) 1'32″038 (C3) Aston Martin AMR24 / Mercedes 54 96 46 16 1'34″677 (C3) 1'32″061 (C3) 1'33″079 (C3) Alpine A524 / Renault 60 78 55 17 1'32″805 (C3) 1'33″804 (C3) 1'32″149 (C3) Alpine A524 / Renault 61 33 47 18 Valtteri Bottas 1'34″431 (C3) 1'32″227 (C3) 1'33″528 (C3) Stake Sauber C44 / Ferrari 68 97 28 19 1'33″882 (C3) 1'32″578 (C4) Williams FW46 / Mercedes 21 117 20 1'35″692 (C3) 1'36″611 (C3) 1'33″053 (C3) Haas VF-24 / Ferrari 66 93 80

Magnussen covered 4.1 GPs in a day and a half

The workaholic of the only testing session was Kevin Magnussen a bit of a surprise: the Haas driver, last on the time table with his V-24, is actually the leader of the American team that worked on researching the reliability, one of the Achilles heels of last year's team. The Dane put together 239 laps, equal to 1,293 km which is the equivalent of over 4 Bahrain GPs.

Magnussen preceded Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) in this special ranking and the surprise Daniel Ricciardo with Racing Bull, already perfectly in line with world champion Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB20. And in fifth place we find Nico Hulkenberg with the second Haas, a sign that under the management of Ayao Komatsu the objective is not to seek exploits in qualifying as with the VF-23, but to collect points on Sunday at the end of the race. This is a very important change in strategy that can bear fruit in a season where the battle to enter the top 10 will be very tough.

P. Pilot Turns KM 1 Kevin Magnussen 239 1293 2 Carlos Sainz 224 1212 3 Daniel Ricciardo 209 1131 4 Max Verstappen 208 1126 5 Nico Hülkenberg 202 1093 6 Lance Stroll 195 1055 7 Valtteri Bottas 193 1045 8 Esteban Ocon 193 1045 9 Charles Leclerc 192 1039 10 George Russell 188 1017 11 Zhou Guanyu 185 1001 12 Fernando Alonso 183 990 13 Oscar Piastri 183 990 14 Sergio Pérez 182 985 15 Lewis Hamilton 172 931 16 Alexander Albon 161 871 17 Yuki Tsunoda 157 850 18 Lando Norris 144 779 19 Pierre Gasly 140 758 20 Logan Sargeant 138 747

Haas completed more laps than Ferrari and Red Bull

As we have already seen in the driver ranking, Haas dictates the team that has covered the most distance: in three days the team completed something like 7.7 GPs, i.e. a third of the 2024 season which is made up of 24 races with the addition of 6 Sprint appointments.

Ferrari follows with 7.2 GPs and Red Bull with 6.8, while they surprised Mercedes and McLaren who had more difficulty making their way with setup problems and some reliability problems. In particular, the MCL38 seemed rather young and had to replace the chassis due to a problem with fuel draft inside the tank.

P. Turns KM 1 Haas 441 2387 2 Ferrari 416 2251 3 Red Bull 391 2116 4 Aston Martin 379 2051 5 Stake Sauber 379 2051 6 Racing Bulls 366 1981 7 Mercedes 360 1948 8 Alpine 333 1802 9 McLaren 327 1770 10 Williams 299 1618

Engines: Mercedes does more km just because it has 4 teams

If we analyze the situation of the engine engineers we see that the manufacturer that has collected the most information is Mercedes with 1,365 laps completed equal to 7,387 km, but the Star can count on four teams on the track: in addition to the official team they also use the Brixworth power unit, also McLaren , Aston Martin and Williams, while Renault, very last, can only rely on the official team's Alpine.

And, then, to make the numbers we provide you more understandable, we can add that Mercedes is only third in the ranking of those who have done the furthest on average with an engine: the Star has covered 341 laps, surpassed by Ferrari with 412 and Honda with 372 laps, while Renault hasn't stopped for 333 laps. This last data is interesting because Bruno Famin, Alpine team principal, had set the goal for the staff at Viry Chatillon and Enstone to go a long way to better understand the A524. The fact that as motorists they are last says a lot…