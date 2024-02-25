Route checks, speed cameras, fake speed cameras or reverse speed cameras; There are numerous pesticides to slow down speeding drivers. In the British village of Long Newnton, the village council did not know what to do with motorists who were driving too fast. Nevertheless, a solution was found, although the intervention was not intended to make road abusers drive more slowly.

First, a digital sign was placed in the village that reminded drivers of their speed. The test proved that 90 percent of drivers were driving above the 30 miles per hour (48 km/h) limit. The village had no money for a load of speed cameras. What the village apparently had money for is planting flowers and plants in the empty spaces in the town.

The surprising way to slow down speeders

To the surprise of the board, the number of speedsters decreased after the flowers were placed. Apparently the residents of Long Newnton believe in the initiative, because a crowdfunding campaign has raised 8,000 pounds (about 9,300 euros) to plant more flowers in the village. Or they are all nature lovers, that is also possible.

You might think it's a stupid coincidence that drivers suddenly drive more slowly, but that's not the case, according to those involved. Jenny Forde from the local council says there may be a link between the placement of the plants and the declining number of speedsters. She says to the BBC: 'The evidence shows when you introduce things like wildflowers, drivers slow down because they feel like they are coming somewhere that is well taken care of.'