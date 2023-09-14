Even though the new layout of the Singapore circuit has eliminated an area that Leclerc really liked, the Marina Bay circuit remains one of his favourites. Charles underlined this today in the usual interviews on the eve of the day, but his past in the sultry nocturnal setting of the Asian city-state also says so.

The question mark is linked to how much the SF-23 will like the circuit, fresh from a positive weekend on a track that has nothing in common with the one that will enter the scene tomorrow. Ferrari and, Leclerc is no exception, for some time now has been talking about a job that is divided between what is needed in the present but above all with a view to the future, that is, 2024 which is starting to be filled with great expectations.

From tomorrow, however, we will talk about lap times, and it will be an open battle. Leclerc knows that it will not be easy to confirm himself on Monza standards, but at the same time he leaves a possibility open.

We are on the eve of a weekend in a very different scenario than that of Monza. Are you starting from scratch or is there something you carry with you from the Italian weekend?

“We learned a lot in Monza, especially about our weak points. We had confirmation that we go better on tracks with low downforce, and from this we can deduce that Singapore will be a slightly more difficult weekend. But there may be some things that can help us and, although it will be a small step in the right direction, it will still be useful for the 2024 project.”

What do you think of the changes to the track?

“The eliminated areas were among the ones I liked the most, so for me it’s a bit of a shame that they were excluded. However, it is the same for everyone and I at least hope that this change to the layout can give us a greater chance of overtaking. Undoubtedly the track will be faster, but not enough to allow us to use a Monza-type wing…”.

Regarding the Italian Grand Prix weekend, the team spoke about an important lesson learned for next year. How optimistic are you about the 2024 project?

“First of all we know that it will be a very different car than the one we are using today, a car in which many information and concepts that we have learned this season and that we are still learning will converge”.

Looking ahead to this weekend, are you more concerned about performance in general or tire degradation?

“I think it will be a question of overall performance. We come from a weekend in which we were clearly the second force on the field, and we know that this weekend will be everything different, a sort of reset given the diversity of the scenario. I think in the end we will be very close, I mean with Mercedes, McLaren and Aston Martin.”

What goals have you set yourself?

“I really have no idea, and this is because the values ​​on the field change very quickly. The trend tells us that on high-load tracks our car is less coherent, but I must also say that this track is among my favourites. I obviously hope that we can confirm ourselves with the same potential as Monza, it would be very nice, but we’ll see.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

How difficult is it to have to wait almost an entire season to be able to drive a different car?

“You have to be patient, but I imagine it’s the same for everyone. We have the simulator to try out some things, so I can get a little excited… virtually, looking forward to next year. And in the meantime, I obviously have to do the best job I can with what we have available.”

“Sometimes it can be frustrating, but in the end my job involves giving 100% in whatever situation I find myself in. I obviously prefer to find myself in conditions where I can fight for the victory and the podium every weekend, but I have to say that weekends like Zandvoort and Monza are still nice because you have the feeling of taking steps in the right direction. And this motivates everyone, gives us an extra push.”

Do you see the compact team?

“I have always had 100% faith in Fred and his long-term vision, I am sure he is going in the right direction. Then obviously he needs time, there are short-term changes and others long-term. We just have to be patient, but I have no doubt that we are working in the right direction.”