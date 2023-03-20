F1 Jeddah, the classification of the race

pos. Pilot Car Turns Posting/Withdrawal 1 Sergius Perez Red Bull 50 1:21:14.894 2 max Verstappen Red Bull 50 +5.355s 3 George Russell Mercedes 50 +20.728s 4 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 50 +30.728s* 5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 50 +31.065s 6 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 50 +35.876s 7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 50 +43.162s 8 Esteban Or with Alpine 50 +52.832s 9 Pierre Gasly Alpine 50 +54.747s 10 Kevin Magnussen Haas 50 +64.826s 11 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 50 +67.494s 12 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 50 +70.588s 13 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 50 +76.060s 14 Nick de Vries Alpha Tauri 50 +77.478s 15 Oscars Plates McLaren 50 +85.021s 16 Logan Sargeant Williams 50 +86.293s 17 Landau Norris McLaren 50 +86.445s 18 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 49 +1 turn NC Alexander Albon Williams 27 Brake problem NC spears Stroll Aston Martin 16 Technical problem

*Alonso penalized by five seconds for incorrect positioning on the starting grid and by ten seconds for a penalty served under the Safety Car.

Absolute domination. There’s no other way to define Red Bull’s race, which currently enjoys a sensational performance advantage over the other teams. Compared to Bahrain, the order of factors is reversed, with Sergio Perez who wins in front of Max Verstappen, and therefore the result does not change: one-two for the RB19s, the second in the first two races. The Dutchman becomes the protagonist of a comeback facilitated by the entry of a Safety Car, but in any case conducted with absolute tranquility. For Checo it is the fifth victory in Formula 1, Verstappen is content to keep the lead thanks to the fastest lap obtained in the last lap.

The duel on the track and dialectic between the two team mates in the final stages of the grand prix was perhaps the greatest emotion of the second part of the GP, considering the strength of the Red Bulls. Fernando had conquered the podium on the track Alonso, but the Spaniard served a penalty under the Safety Car, something not allowed by the regulation. The race director thus inflicted him another ten seconds on the race time: it would have been the 100th podium of NandoGeorge goes in the top-3 instead Russell (fourth on track ahead of Lewis Hamilton).

As for the Ferrari, what was supposed to be the ransom race turns into a nightmare. Carlos Sainz sixth, Charles Leclerc seventh, neither of them competitive for the podium: moreover, the clutches of the Monegasque with the wall are back after a late call from the track engineer and the lack of team order in his favor when he was just over one second from Sainz. Maranello needs to reflect and restart, because right now the Red Bull monopoly is a reality, rather than a risk.

Formula 1 will be back on track on March 31, for the first free practice of the Australian Grand Prix. Melbourne will be the third round of the 2023 World Championship, Ferrari therefore has two weeks to raise its head again, on a circuit where it was dominant last year and had further deluded the fans about the possible conquest of the World Championship by by Leclerc.