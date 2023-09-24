The abandonment of Sergio “Checo” Pérez in it Japanese Grand Prix continues to generate many opinions and they have not been good at all for the Mexican who has had to resign himself to the criticism because the international press has seen the Mexican as a “total disaster“assuring that everything bad he could do he did wrong.

Checo started the race with serious problems and in the first overtaking attempts he crashed into Lewis Hamilton, then he crashed into Kevin Magnussen who forced him to retire after having a lot of damage to his car. With that the press went all out.

Mexican who was questioned about everything.

Among the notables is SoyMotor who pointed out that the Mexican gave a presentation to be forgotten, “Sergio Pérez has had a Japanese GP totally to be forgotten. Although in free practice he already questioned his performance, in the classification it was confirmed that he has

been one, two and even three steps behind Verstappen,” it reads.

Checo Pérez had a serious problem in the Japanese GP | Photo: EFE

Mortorbox is another of the portals that went against the Mexican, calling his attention that everything bad was done by number 11, “He makes mistakes in everything he can, and it is also disastrous.“, other portals assure him that he has had “alarming errors” leaving the Mexican pilot in a very bad position.

Checo could not finish the race, he only completed 15 laps and his team did not let him return to the track. Even so, in Japan he has already been crowned with the title of Builders and he remains second in the fight for the drivers’ title, although it is almost impossible for him to seek it taking into account the difference of 177 points between him and Verstappen.