However, some companies have been greedy and got creative with their charges. This got us thinking about this top 5 with the worst belly roars in the industry.

Number 5 – Capcom selling the ending of Asura’s Wrath separately was one of the biggest gut roars in gaming

Now we all love Capcom video games, but they had a dark time where they wanted to make the most of microtransactions and DLC. But nothing was as reprehensible as the end of Asura’s Wrath. This game put us in control of a god from Buddhist mythology. This allowed us to give us great action scenes and exciting gameplay.

Source: Capcom

Unfortunately, players had to purchase a separate DLC to be able to witness the end of the game. Otherwise they would be left with an incomplete experience. Even if it were an extra episode that you can skip, we forgive them. But saving the end of your game behind a fee? That was very bad Capcom. Whats Next? Charge us separately Separate Ways in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Number 4 – Dead or Alive 6

With the arrival of microtransactions, many companies wanted to try to see how much more money they could get from the consumer. But with Dead or Alive 6 they blew the fence. To start, they charged you a dollar to change your character’s hair color. The worst thing is that the tone you bought did not stay unlocked forever. You had to pay a dollar every time without exception.

Source: Team Ninja

But the worst came in the immense amount of DLC they made for the title. Well, users discovered that to unlock everything, you had to spend $1,290. In some ways it would be one of the most expensive video games in history. It’s just not higher in the count because it’s optional for you to spend all of that. Still, it doesn’t mean that they were very hungry in Team Ninja

Number 3 – Konami wanted to charge us for something that all video games give us for free

Absolutely everyone who plays video games knows what a save space is. These have been around for years and almost every game has them in varying quantities. Unfortunately, someone within Konami got a greedy light bulb and decided to charge for save spaces in Metal Gear Survive.

Source: Konami

That’s right, if you wanted to start a new game in this survival title, you had to shell out about 10 dollars. Perhaps the worst thing is that they were charging for something absolutely everyone gives you for free. Fortunately, the shot backfired as it only served to cause controversy. Besides, no person with the slightest taste would spend to experience this disastrous spin-off again.

Number 2.- PlayStation charges you to play next gen

If you are fans of Sony video games, you surely made the jump to the PlayStation 5 as soon as possible. The bad thing is They made a decision that was not pleasant for consumers. Many of PlayStation’s first party titles received enhanced versions for PS5. But oh surprise! It’s not enough that you already have the game on PS4, you have to pay a fee for the upgrades. Or outright buy a Director’s Cut

$10 may not sound like a lot to some people. But it does feel somewhat unfair and against the consumer. It even feels like a punishment for staying loyal to the brand. Not to mention, Xbox makes it completely free. You can enjoy any game you already own with improvements for Series X/S simply by inserting the disc or starting it if it is digital.

Number 1 – Unity was bitten by the greed bug with video games that use its engine

Now we come to the biggest belly roar in video games and it’s a very recent one. Unity suddenly woke up wanting to make more money and announced a controversial policyAll developers who use its graphics engine will have to pay the company a percentage for each installation. The worst of all is that they want to implement it even for titles that have been on the market for years.

Source: LizardFactory.

As consumers it doesn’t affect us that much, but it does affect developers. Especially those from the indie circuit, who have already come out to rebel against the decision. Since it would make your games very unprofitable. Although Unity apologized, they have not yet said they are backing down from that policy. Let’s hope they give up, but just proposing it already gave them the highest place on this list.

We know that there are many more decisions to attack players’ wallets, but these are the ones we consider the worst. What did you think of our top? What other gut roar in video games do you think we were missing? Tell us in the comments!

