That is the unpleasant surprise that many found when they tried to access this service from different devices.

At 6:00 pm Mexico City time, the service began to have problems. This same platform admitted it shortly after.

Crunchyroll, in a message on Twitter, wrote ‘our site is experiencing intermittent issues, but we are working very hard to resolve things quickly’.

Does not mention Attack on Titan directly but it is clear that it is the reason for the excess load on the servers.

In the end, he highlighted ‘we really appreciate your patience!’. That was at 6:25 pm. In a subsequent message they indicated that everything was resolved.

At 7:16 pm Crunchyroll posted a new message, which said ‘our service problems have been resolved. Thank you very much for your patience!’.

On this service the latest episode is available as Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 and has a duration of 1:24 minutes.

There are some complaints from users, especially on social networks, that it cannot be that the company continues without improving.

Our service issues have been resolved. Thanks so much for your patience! 🧡 — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) November 5, 2023

That is, every time there is the release of an important episode of an anime, the service goes down worldwide. This was something that happened intermittently with Attack on Titan.

Especially with this episode or the previous ones, which make up its final stretch. Although it’s fair to say that simulcasting this content across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, Middle East, CIS and Southeast Asia is no easy task.

Apart from Attack on Titan We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

