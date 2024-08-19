by VALERIO BARRETTA

A promising second part of the World Cup

Formula 1 has left its fans with six different winners in the last nine events. It’s a far cry from a dull 2023, but how long will we hear it for? It is reasonable to assume that at least in the second part of the season the World Championship is open on both the drivers’ and constructors’ side, but there are those who go further. This is the case of Red Bull team principal Chris Horner.

According to the British driver, the balance will remain until the end of this generation of cars (2025): the convergence of projects and performances will ensure that Red Bull, McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari are increasingly closer and put on a show at every race, while 2026 will likely see the opening of a different hierarchy.

Horner’s words

“I think it’s a great thing for the sport, and it was almost inevitable. When the regulations are consistent, you always get convergence. Of course in 2026 there will be a big change in the regulations that will cause differences, but Between now and the end of 2025 I think the top four teams will be going flat out”, these are the words of the Red Bull team principal.

“Extending Max’s lead into the summer break allows him to rest better. Our attention is now on the constructors’ championship, where another seven or eight points were taken away from us at Spa“. Yes, but to win the team battle you need the best Sergio Perezwho instead took home a paltry 28 points from Imola onwards: “We have to change the situation starting from Zandvoort, I think we know where we have to focus and improve. We need to work with Checo and continue to support him to understand what is not working at the moment.”.