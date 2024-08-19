Kylian Mbappé clearly did not shine and was even to blame for his team’s goal conceded. The French international is therefore the target of criticism and unfortunate statistics. The 2018 World Cup winner has yet to create the slightest chance for his teammates in two games. His accelerations never led to a shot from a Real player. Proof of this is that this goal-scoring position still does not really correspond to his qualities.

Logically, Vini leaves with a big advantage to start and thus would push the Kyks to fight for his place.