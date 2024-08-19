Real Madrid disappointed in their debut in LaLiga, just like Kylian MbappéProof of this is that a worrying statistic was revealed about the French striker’s first two performances with the Merengue.
Real Madrid only managed to take home one point on their trip to Mallorca in the league opener (1-1). The Merengue continue to have offensive difficulties and were unable to show all the qualities of their attacking front.
Kylian Mbappé clearly did not shine and was even to blame for his team’s goal conceded. The French international is therefore the target of criticism and unfortunate statistics. The 2018 World Cup winner has yet to create the slightest chance for his teammates in two games. His accelerations never led to a shot from a Real player. Proof of this is that this goal-scoring position still does not really correspond to his qualities.
Also proving that the analysis of some pundits on social media is far from wrong, Carlo Ancelotti announced the repositioning of Mbappé. He will fight with Vinicius Junior for a place on the left flank and thus Jude Bellingham or Rodrygo could take over the axis.
Logically, Vini leaves with a big advantage to start and thus would push the Kyks to fight for his place.
More news about Real Madrid:
#Kylian #Mbappés #worrying #statistics #games #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply