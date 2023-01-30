After the tragic events of 1994, the Federation introduced various innovations in the technical regulations to further reduce performance: limitations on the ailerons, engine displacement reduced from 3500 to 3000 cm3, introduction of a 5 cm stepped bottom accompanied by a a centimeter of height that should not have been consumed, thus forcing the teams to adopt set-ups with greater ground clearance on their single-seaters.

For 1995, Ferrari introduced the 412T2, designed by the English engineer John Barnard. The new single-seater of the confirmed Gerhard Berger And Jean Alesi it therefore abandoned the trend of the high nose, presenting the clutch control on the steering wheel and, for the first time in F1, an intelligent brake distribution with completely mechanical management. Furthermore, the reduction of the tank from 220 to 140 liters had allowed a considerable gain in space in terms of length.

The lines of the 412 T2 fully married with a very simple and homogeneous livery, which enhanced the traditional ‘Ferrari Red’ with small black details on the ailerons and sponsor logos placed mainly on the nose and in the belly area. At the moment of its presentation, the car aroused a lot of enthusiasm among the Cavallino fans, who had been waiting for the world title since the now distant 1979: the premises were all there, from the name that recalled the victorious 312 T of ’75 on its return to the top by Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, but in the end the Scuderia brought home only one success (in Montréal with Alesi) and third place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

F1 | All iconic liveries

