The Peruvian Congress approved on Monday a request to reconsider the vote that last Friday rejected a project so that the general elections in the country be brought forward to October of this year.

The decision was made with 66 votes in favor, 44 against and 6 abstentions from the plenary session.

That way, Congress will debate again to seek a consensus that allows reaching the 87 votes necessary to accept the early elections which, if approved, must be voted on again in the next legislature, as it is a constitutional reform.

The decision to reconsider the vote came after a speech by President Dina Boluarte, who put more pressure on Sunday night by summoning Congress to advance the elections. Otherwise, he affirmed, he would promote constitutional reforms so that these elections are imposed.

“Vote for Peru in favor of the country, advancing the elections to 2023 and let’s say to all of Peru with the highest responsibility that we are all leaving,” he said.

On the outskirts of Lima, in the popular neighborhood of Huaycán, hundreds of people marched with a giant banner that read “Not one more dead, Dina resigns now”, and tried to mobilize to the center of the capital, where the presidential palace is located. Parliament and courts of justice, and the scene of violent clashes between hooded men and the police.

This Monday’s session in Congress will reconsider Saturday’s vote, when by a majority of 65 votes to 45 he opposed advancing the elections generals this year, as the Boluarte had implored on Friday.

The president acknowledged that the crisis in the streets has worsened with a scenario of violent protests and blockades, which has even led in areas such as Puerto Maldonado, in the Peruvian jungle, to some inhabitants resorting to charcoal or firewood for cooking in the absence of gas, denounced those affected to local media.

Congress had already voted an advance of the elections for April 2024. But this did not stop the demonstrations in the streets.

On Sunday, the president of Parliament, José Williams, a retired right-wing soldier, first in line of succession in the event of the resignation of the Peruvian president, also asked parliamentarians on his Twitter account “to reflect responsibly on the decision to be made” on monday.

The political discussion on Monday also coincides with the wake for Víctor Santisteban, 55, a protester who died on Saturday in the most violent protest in Lima since the beginning of the social revolt in December, receiving “the impact of an object forceful to his head”, according to the medical report.

Majority supports early elections

This Monday it was learned that the majority of Peruvians are in favor of an advance of general elections in the country for this yearas well as the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, according to a survey by the private company CPI that was published by the RPP radio station.

The survey indicated that 70.9% of citizens consider that “the best thing” is that the elections be brought forward for this year, as Boluarte and a sector of Congress have proposed in the midst of the social and political turmoil that began in December. and has caused 65 deaths.

62 percent believe that Dina Boluarte should resign.

According to the survey, another 19% of those interviewed support an initial proposal for the elections to be brought forward to April 2024 and only 0.5% consider that the current authorities should conclude the management period, in 2026.

The survey also indicated that 62.8% believe that Boluarte, who constitutionally succeeded Pedro Castillo on December 7, should resign in charge, while 35.4% should remain until the new elections.

CPI also indicated that Boluarte’s management is disapproved by 70.6% of citizens and approved by 21.2%, while 8.2% did not specify their opinion.

Meanwhile, the work of Congress is rejected by 87.6%, with 96.6% in the central and southern highlands regions, while 66.7% also disapproved of the work of the National Prosecutor’s Office.

