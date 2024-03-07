The story that has directly involved Christian Horner for a few weeks now adds a new, important chapter. Red Bull has suspended the employee involved in the accusations made against the Red Bull Racing team principal, following the results of recent investigations carried out by bodies external to the Austrian group.

Horner, after the accusations of the Red Bull employee who had reported inappropriate behavior by the manager, faced an 8-week investigation by an independent lawyer appointed by Red Bull.

Following analysis of the tests and discussions with key team figures, Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing in the run-up to last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir track.

Following Horner's exoneration, the team employee remained at work in Milton Keynes until this week, but has now been suspended.

The team has not released any official statement regarding the matter and a team spokesperson declined to confirm any details when contacted by Motorsport.com.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The team spokesperson said: “We are unable to comment as this is an internal matter.”

Meanwhile, although Horner is regularly in his place, leading Red Bull Racing during the Jeddah race weekend, the team principal was first at the center of attention for the diffusion of private chats (those that led him to being under investigation) and then a controversy with Jos Verstappen.

Max's father, a key figure in Red Bull Racing's dominance that will last from 2022, said after the Sakhir race that Horner's exoneration will lead to an internal explosion in the team.

“There is tension in the team as long as Horner remains in his position as team principal,” attacked the father of the three-time world champion and first leader of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

“The team risks being destroyed. It can't continue like this. It will explode. Horner is playing the victim, while he is the one causing the problems.”

In Bahrain, Horner has received the support of the investor who has the majority of Red Bull shares, the Thai Chalerm Yoovidhya, but these continuous attacks suggest that someone wants to see him out of Milton Keynes as soon as possible. And, by tracing the lines, uniting the key points of the events that have occurred over the last few weeks, the picture begins to become more clear…

Businessman Chalerm Yoovidhya, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing Photo credit: Jon Noble