Real Madrid hosts Celta de Vigo on matchday 28 of La Liga on March 10, 2024. The meringues, eager to maintain their position as leaders, will look for a victory against a Celta in great need of points, who will try to make their path difficult in the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Real Madrid and Celta de Vigo:
Valencia vs Real Madrid match information
Date: Sunday, March 10
Place: Madrid Spain
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
Hour: 18:30 (Spain), 14:30 (Argentina), 11:30 (Mexico)
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
How can Valencia vs Real Madrid be seen on television in Spain?
Movistar +
How can Valencia vs Real Madrid be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+. ESPN
How can Valencia vs Real Madrid be seen on television in Mexico?
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can Valencia vs Real Madrid be seen on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
RB Leipzig
|
1-1E
|
UCL
|
Valencia
|
2-2E
|
The league
|
Seville
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Vallecano Ray
|
1-1E
|
The league
|
RB Leipzig
|
0-1V
|
UCL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Almeria
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
2-2E
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona
|
1-2D
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
3-2D
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
0-3V
|
The league
Real Madrid: Courtois, Militao and Alaba, all with a torn cruciate ligament, are out. The first two since the beginning of the season and the last since the middle of it. Bellingham will miss this match after being suspended after the game against Valencia.
Celta Vigo: Renato Tapia will be out due to a muscle injury, Mihailo Ristic due to a hamstring injury, Aidoo due to a ruptured Achilles tendon, Dotor will be a doubt due to pubalgia, Miguel Rodríguez due to a contusion and Swedberg will also be a doubt due to a sprain.
real Madrid: Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Rüdiger, Nacho, Fran García; Modric, Tchouaméni, Valverde, Brahim Díaz; Rodrygo, Vinicius
Celta Vigo: Guaita; Manquillo, Starfelt, Unai Núñez, Domínguez, Manu Sánchez; Mingueza, Fran Beltrán, De La Torre; Iago Aspas, Larsen
real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo
Go Madrid!
