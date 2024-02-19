After Formula 1, the Federation also intervened in the Horner case, which became the subject of an investigation launched by parent company Red Bull GMbH following allegations made against it by an employee.

During a first hearing on February 9, the Team Principal of the Milton Keynes team denied any wrongdoing against him. Furthermore, Horner then attended the RB20 launch event last week, where he spoke on the matter, explaining how the investigation represented a distraction for the team.



However, the day after the presentations, further speculation on the nature of the accusations increased the spotlight on the issue, so much so that Formula 1 and the FIA ​​also intervened with an official statement.



“In relation to the independent investigation currently underway by Red Bull GMbH, the FIA ​​reiterates that until the investigation is concluded and the outcome is known, we will make no further comment,” the FIA ​​said in a statement. governing body released on Monday, underlining the importance and centrality of maintaining the highest standards of integrity.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“The FIA ​​remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusion within sport.”

Although Formula 1 does not have the formal authority to intervene in the matter, this is part of the case within the remit of the FIA, which may decide to take action if there is evidence of wrongdoing that goes against the standards upheld by the governing body.

The Federation's position is in fact also sanctioned by article 12.2.1f of the International Sporting Code, which cites as a potential infringement “any word, act or writing which has caused moral damage or loss to the FIA, its bodies, its members or its managers, and more generally to the interests of motor sport and the values ​​defended by the FIA”. An article contested on several occasions last year against Gunther Steiner, Frederic Vasseur and Toto Wolff after Monaco and in Las Vegas, so much so that the former Haas Team Principal was also given a reprimand for accusing the stewards of a penalty imposed on Kevin Magnussen .

The FIA's comment comes after one released by Formula 1 on Sunday evening, in which it underlined its hope of seeing the case resolved as quickly as possible following a fair and thorough trial, in the hope that it would not drag on too long into the season .

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Erik Junius

F1's statement in turn followed comments from Ford, the company that is working with Red Bull Powertrains on the creation of the new Power Unit for the Red Bull and RB teams for the next regulatory cycle, i.e. starting from 2026.

In what was the first comment from a Red Bull partner on the matter, global head of Ford Performance Motorsport Mark Rushbrook said the manufacturer continues to monitor the situation closely for developments.

“As a family business and as a company that holds itself to very high standards of behavior and integrity, we expect the same from our partners,” Rushbrook told the AP.

“It seems to us, and we have been told, that Red Bull is taking the situation very seriously. And of course they are also concerned about their brand. That is why they have launched an independent investigation and until we see the truth, for us It's too early to comment.”