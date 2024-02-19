Even if a director wanted to strap rockets to a Pontiac Fiero and shoot it into space, that would a) make no sense and b) probably be very expensive to film. No one would think that, right? However? But who knows, maybe in the future filmmakers will be able to portray anything they want by writing down two paragraphs of text.

The video at the bottom of this page is the result of two paragraphs of text. It is a video of Sora, the latest project from ChatGPT maker OpenAI. Sora's first videos appeared last weekend, and the results are impressive. You see what looks like a Land Rover Defender driving down a dusty road. The clip is only 20 seconds long, but it gives a good idea of ​​what is possible.

You can still see that it is not completely real

There are still some small details that show that no real camera was used for this video. For example, AI still finds it difficult to write words properly; just look at the sign above the rear wheel. Also, every now and then the dust does not come completely from the tires, but from the center of the car.

To create the video, what was requested was “a white vintage SUV with a black roof rack” driving “up a steep dirt road surrounded by pine trees on a steep mountainside, kicking dust off its tires, sunlight shining on the SUV as it drives along the dirt road, casting a warm glow over the scene.' Are you also suddenly looking forward to a holiday?

The assignment to Sora continues: “The dirt road curves gently into the distance, with no other cars or vehicles in sight. The trees on either side of the road are redwoods, with patches of greenery scattered throughout. Seen from the rear, the car follows the bend with ease, giving the impression of being on a rough ride through the rugged terrain. The dirt road itself is surrounded by steep hills and mountains, topped by a bright blue sky with wispy clouds.”