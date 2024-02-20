After having attended the official presentations of all the teams, including that of Williams which unveiled its FW46 directly on the track during a filming day, tomorrow the 2024 Formula 1 season finally begins to come to life.

Starting from Wednesday, in fact, the teams will take to the track for the first of three days of collective testing in Bahrain which anticipate the start of the championship, which this year will always start in Sakhir, but exceptionally on Saturday 2 March.

All eyes will be on the reigning champions Red Bull, whose presentation of the RB20 left more doubts than certainties. Although the Milton Keynes team has actually shown the new single-seater, there are many details to clarify, starting from the shapes of the radiator intakes, well hidden both in the photos and in the renderings. As per tradition, the external part of the bottom has also been hidden, which is why curiosity is growing around the car that will have to defend both titles.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The first to climb into the cockpit of the RB20 during the pre-season tests will be Max Verstappen, who will have the entire first day at his disposal, while in the second day he will alternate with Sergio Perez, returning to the wheel in the afternoon. The last day will instead be the prerogative of Sergio Perez, who will conclude with a program that follows the one already followed in 2023.

After the Fiorano filming day, the roles are reversed at Ferrari. Charles Leclerc will be bringing the SF-24 to its debut in the tests in Sakhir, who will hand over the wheel to his teammate Carlos Sainz in the afternoon.

At Mercedes on the first day at the wheel of the W15 there will be George Russell, who will leave room for Lewis Hamilton on Thursday, in his last season with the Mercedes manufacturer: for this reason the two will share the last day, with the seven-time champion world which will run on Friday morning, while Russell will close the tests by taking to the track in the afternoon.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W15 Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Alpine, Racing Bulls, Aston Martin, McLaren, Sauber and Haas will split all three days between the two drivers. As for the French team, on Wednesday the honor of being first on track will fall to Esteban Ocon, who will then hand over the wheel to Pierre Gasly for the afternoon session. The two will also take turns on Thursday and Friday, although on the second day they will run in the reverse order compared to Wednesday, with Pierre Gasly on track in the morning.

A program that also follows that of Haas: on the first and third days Kevin Magnussen will ride in the morning, with Nico Hulkenberg ready to get into the cockpit of the VF-24 for the afternoon session. On the contrary, on Thursday the two standard bearers of the American team will reverse roles, with the German ready to take to the track in the first part of the day.

At Sauber, the task of inaugurating the season will fall to Valtteri Bottas, who will lap on the morning of Wednesday and Friday, as well as in the afternoon of the second day, alternating with Guanyu Zhou.

Williams has instead decided to split only the first day, with Albon who will ride in the morning, while his teammate Logan Sargeant will climb into the cockpit in the afternoon. On Thursday the American will have the whole day available to ride continuously, while on Friday it will be Albon's turn, who will close the tests.

TEAM DAY 1 DAY 2 DAY 3 Red Bull Verstappen Perez/Verstappen Perez Mercedes Russell Hamilton Hamilton/Russell Ferrari Leclerc/Sainz TB TB McLaren Plates/Norris Plates/Norris Norris/Plates Aston Martin Alonso/Stroll Alonso/Stroll Stroll/Alonso Alpine Ocon/Gasly Gasly/Ocon Ocon/Gasly Williams Albon/Sargeant Sargeant Albon Racing Bulls Tsunoda/Ricciardo Tsunoda/Ricciardo Ricciardo/Tsunoda Sauber Bottas/Zhou Zhou/Bottas Bottas/Zhou Haas Magnussen/Hulkenberg Hulkenberg/Magnussen Magnussen/Hulkenberg