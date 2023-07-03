The month of July is really hot for Formula 1. Not even the time to close the Austrian Grand Prix and the related controversies related to track limits is already the time to turn our gaze to the tenth round of the season, the Grand Prix of Brittany.

The weekend at the Red Bull Ring gave us another Red Bull domination, with Max Verstappen winning both the Sprint and the long race and seems increasingly launched towards his third consecutive world title, even if Sergio Perez managed to limit the damage, getting on the podium twice after a disastrous Friday to say the least.

On Spielberg’s ups and downs, however, we also saw a Ferrari clearly on the rise, with the new package of updates that seems to have made the SF-23 take an important leap forward, especially as regards race pace and tire management.

Charles Leclerc missed the pole position by just 48 thousandths and confirmed his second place also in the race, while Carlos Sainz paid dearly for the penalties related to the track limits, but gave a show in the race, above all for his defense of Sergio Perez. And last year it was the Spaniard who won at Silverstone, so on paper the British one could be a friendly track for the Reds.

Instead, we need to understand if it can be so for home teams like Mercedes and Aston Martin, who experienced a weekend in Austria in the shade, definitely below expectations. On the other hand, McLaren will be looking for positive confirmation, which with the technical package introduced on Lando Norris’ car has gone to snatch a fourth place which is a clear sign of growth.

Below, you can find the complete program of the weekend, as well as the television and LIVE schedules offered by Motorsport.com.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Alessio Morgese

British GP 2023: Track stats and numbers

First edition of GP: 1950

Length of the circuit: 5,891 meters

Number of laps: 52

Curves: 18 (2 DRS zones)

Race distance: 306,198 km

Record lap: 1’27″097 (Max Verstappen – Red Bull)

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Alessio Morgese

British GP: TV schedules and LIVE broadcasts (Italian time)

Sky Schedule (Live)

Friday 7 July



Free Practice 1: 1.30pm – 2.30pm

Free Practice 2: 17:00 – 18:00

Saturday 8th July

Free Practice 3: 12:30 – 13:30

Qualifying: 4.00pm – 5.00pm

Sunday 9 July

Race: 4.00 pm

TV8 schedule (deferred)

Saturday 8th July

Qualifying: 7.45pm

Sunday 9 July

Race: 19:00

Motorsport.com Schedule (LIVE Live)

Friday 7 July



Free Practice 1: 1.00pm – 2.30pm

Qualifications: 16.30 – 18.00

Saturday 8th July



Sprint Shootout: 11:30 – 12:44

Sprint Races: 4.00pm – 5.00pm

Sunday 9 July

Race: 3.30 pm