Baku. Azerbaijan.- Sergio Michel Perez Mendoza deserved to go up to the winners podium of the Azerbaijan Grand Prixseventeenth official race of the 2024 season Formula One.

He Mexican competitorof the team Red Bull Racingbattled for victory against Oscar Piatri and Charles Leclercin Bakuuntil the accident happened with Carlos Sainz Jr. in the final part of the competition.

If the Spanish steering wheelfrom the team Ferraridoes not lose control of his car, ‘Checo’ Perez I would have stood up for Red Bull Racing in Azerbaijan.

He Jalisco He kept a good pace in the race than his own teammate Max Verstappenwho got everything he could out of his ‘RB20’but it was barely enough to climb a step on the grillof the P6 to P5respectively.

Sergio Pérez suffered a crash in Azerbaijan

For this reason, the Austrian doctor, Helmut Markocriticized ‘Mad Max’ por not have the same pace as Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“We stood stunned behind (Alexander) Albon. That ruined the career of Max (Verstappen). But overall, I didn’t have the pace of ‘Czech’ (Perez) ahead, so we have to see where the difference comes from, but it is getting difficult,” he told ‘Viaplay’.

This situation increasingly complicates the supremacy of Red Bull Racing in the Formula One. Facing the Singapore GPthe team based in Milton Keynes lost the lead of Builders at the expense of McLaren.

Max Verstappen finished 5th in Azerbaijan

The next race will take place next Sunday, September 22, from Yas Marina Street Circuit at 06:00 am (Mexico time), 05:00 am (Culiacán time).

