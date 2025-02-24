The Council of Ministers approved the Reduction of workday until 37.5 hoursa decision supported by the agreement between government and unions since the end of last year.

Once approved by the Governmentthe definitive legal text will take shape After receiving the preceptive reports of the State Council and CES, before the Government takes it to Congress as a bill for parliamentary processing, which will last foreseeably for a few weeks.

The standard includes New standards for the time registration of the day of the worker, that companies must complete in a reliable, digital and accessible way at all times for the worker and the labor inspection. In relation to this, the company will have the obligation to include, together with the payroll of the worker, a new document.

A new document will be attached to workers’ payroll

And it is that together with their payrolls, where they can explore the different concepts and amounts that make up their salaries, the workers will receive attached A document in which the total number of hours worked will be detailed.

This new document, which aims to contribute transparency To the employment relationship between company and entrepreneur, it will allow to verify the Total work time of an employee, Check if the reduction of day has been applied and prevent abuses by the company in this area.

In the absence of knowing the final text -once it is approved -the document It must include the hours worked and the character of each one, whether ordinary or extraordinary.





Fines for companies that do not respect the registration

Although it remains to see the form that the final text will take, The Draft Law published by La Moncloa establishes A hard sanctioning regime for companies that do not comply strictly with the time registration obligations and with the reduction of working hours at 37.5 hours per week when the standard is approved.

With the entry into force of the new law, companies will be fined for each worker with whom they fail to comply with the standardand not globally as it had been doing. According to the text, breaches will be considered infractions and may be serious if they suppose a “serious risk for the safety and health of working people.”

Thus, the fines will consist of, depending on their gravity: