Haas F1 is in turmoil because at the Hungarian Grand Prix it will debut the first new package of the 2022 season and will do so on a single car, probably that of Kevin Magnussen. But that is not all.

The American team, which also this year runs with the power units made and supplied by Ferrari, is dealing with the rotations of the three engines allowed by the sporting regulations and, as we have seen, these units will not be enough to finish the season. .

Kevin Magnussen started from the back at the French Grand Prix for unmarking a complete power unit, the fourth of his season, and Mick Schumacher will also be forced to do the same.

The question that now arises is: when will the German driver be forced to do it too? The team led by Guenther Steiner hopes to be able to postpone the appointment with the introduction of the new power unit, avoiding starting Mick in last position at the Hungaroring.

“Schumacher will also have to change the engine,” admitted Steiner. “I don’t know exactly when we will do it. We have to check some things, but we hope to avoid having to do it in Budapest. If we don’t have to do it, we won’t.”

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

“I can’t be 100% sure, because we have to analyze this engine and see how it is doing. But once we know, the momentary plan is to change it at Spa-Francorchamps.”

The Ferrari engine has shown that it is among the most performing, if not the best, of the entire Formula 1. Beyond performance, reliability is the Achilles heel recognized by Mattia Binotto himself after the Grand Prix. Austria and Haas are pushing for stronger and less disruptive units.

“There aren’t many engines, I don’t want to put pressure on them, but this is a job that Ferrari has to do. I think they try their best not to get stuck on the track with a broken engine,” concluded Steiner.