Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Reader’s Opinion | Rillumarei films could be kept on the archive shelf because of stale stereotypes

July 27, 2022
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

In movies, the Roma are repeatedly presented in such a stereotypical and negative light that I feel a huge sympathy for the main population.

Public radio shows Finnish films from over the years in the afternoons, most recently I’m in love with it (1952). In itself, it’s quite nice, but couldn’t those old Rillumarei movies be forgotten and rested on the archive shelves? They are contemporary films that have never depicted real life, at least when it comes to Roma.

In movies, the Roma are repeatedly presented in such a stereotypical and negative light that I feel a huge sympathy for the main population. Most of the time, the Roma are portrayed as child kidnappers and thieves who live without any worries, playing and dancing on the shores of lakes and rivers.

Many communities and private individuals representing the Roma, along with representatives of the state, have tried for years to push for the equality of the Roma and the main population. Such films take the work done for equality away. Education and housing issues for the Roma have progressed quite well over the years. However, employers are still quite reluctant to employ Roma, so as job seekers, Roma are in an even worse position compared to the main population.

See also  Health - How was smallpox eradicated?: the lessons for the pandemic from a scientific milestone

The Rillumarei films, which are shown on the national network, do not help the Roma’s aspirations for equality in today’s Finland.

Kristina Markkula

Chairman of Eastern Finland’s regional advisory board for Romani affairs in 2014–2016, Mikkeli

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

Recommended

