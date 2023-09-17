Carlos Sainz with Ferrari wins the 2023 Singapore GP. On the Marina Bay street circuit, the Spanish Ferrari driver precedes Lando Norris’ McLaren and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, achieving the second success of his career in the Formula 1 World Championship after the one obtained at Silverstone last year.

The Ferrari driver, who started from pole, responded to all the attacks of his adversaries and at the end found himself with almost finished tires with a small train made up of Lando Norris’ McLaren and the two Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton behind him, but at on the last lap a mistake by Russel, who ends up against the wall when he was behind Norris and on the podium, opens the doors to success for the Ferrari driver who had let Norris use the drs to keep the silver arrows at a distance. In the end, Norris and Hamilton finished on the podium and the other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc came fourth, preceding Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. The red car returns to win a GP, as it hasn’t done since the 2022 Austrian GP with Leclerc, it’s the first victory for team principal Vasseur.