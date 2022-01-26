Only the bureaucratic formalities are missing, which will be completed on February 8th, after which the campaign for the sale of tickets for the Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna GP can be started, so that the contract between F1 and ACI Italia can be signed, giving stability at the second tricolor race until 2025.

Angelo Sticchi Damiani has worked hard on the one hand to secure the state financial support that will allow Formula Imola, the company that manages Enzo and Dino Ferrari to set up the race that is scheduled for April 24 as the fourth race and European opening and on the other hand to find an agreement with Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1.

Good news that will allow you to remove the asterisk from Imola: this is an important step that will allow the organizational structure to start the pre-sale of tickets which is already ready and is only waiting for the official ok.

The hope is that in the third edition after the return to the Formula 1 calendar, the GP of Emilia Romagna can finally compete with the public: the hope is that the Omicron epidemic will wane in the spring, in order to allow the Italian fans to be in the stands with fewer restrictions than national sport is conditioned today (football stadiums can accommodate a maximum of 5,000 spectators).