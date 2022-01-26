Skiing Norwegian Medal Hope Olympics in danger: Heidi Weng has a corona infection

Norwegian ski team Anne Kjersti Kalvå and Heidi Weng have been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection. The first positive sample was given by the national team coach.

Norwegian members of the cross-country team Anne Kjersti in Kalvålla and Heidi Weng coronavirus infection has been diagnosed, says the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK.

Weng is a strong medal favorite at the Beijing Olympics.

Kalvå and Weng have very mild respiratory symptoms. They have camped in Italy, and spent a lot of time in isolation. Despite this, they have managed to get infected.

National team leader Espen Bjervig has reported that the national team coach Arild Monsen took a positive test when he arrived in Norway from an Italian camp a few days ago.

“We have since tested all the athletes. The day before yesterday, we had a PCR test that confirmed that two of the team’s athletes had coronavirus. ”

“The situation is terribly sad for us as a team and so is it for the parties involved,” the national team doctor Øystein Andersen said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“Everyone on the national team has done their best to avoid infection and has lived in isolation. Such a message is very surprising, ”Andersen continued.

Andersen said Kalvå and Weng are in solitary confinement at a national team manufacturing camp in Seiser Alm, Italy.

The Norwegian national team was scheduled to fly to Beijing on Thursday. The situation will be monitored and it will be investigated how and with what configuration the competitions will be reached.

Cross-country skiing starts next Saturday with a women’s combined race.