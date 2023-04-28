Crunchyroll announces that the Italian dubbing of the first episode of The legendary hero is dead. The dubbed episodes will be released, as usual, on a weekly basis.

Among the voices of the protagonists we can find Federica Simonelli in the role of Yuna Yunis, Sebastian Tamburini in that of Touka Scott And Annalisa Longo in the role of Anri Hazeworth.

The synopsis of the anime: “Zion Bladen he sealed the Demon King and his army at Gate of Hell. Now that the Demon King is ready to rise again, Sion leaps into battle to face his sworn enemy. Unfortunately, he ends up killed in a pig trap the farmer dug Touka Scott, who was trying to defend himself from demons. Having no other choice, the necromancer Anri Haysworth puts Touka’s twisted soul into Zion’s dead body to pose as him. With Yuna EuniceTouka’s childhood friend, the three mismatched heroes will have to face the fearsome undertaking.

Source: Crunchyroll