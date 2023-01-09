Franco Colapinto made his Formula 3 debut last year with the Van Amersfoort Racing team, taking pole on his debut in Bahrain before taking two wins, in the sprint races at Imola and Monza. The Argentine finished ninth in the drivers’ standings and scored three more podiums.
Williams announced on Monday that Colapinto has become the latest young driver to join the… Continue reading
#Franco #Colapinto #joins #Williams #Academy
Exclusive: Radamel Falcao is an option for Cruz Azul forward
Cruz Azul started the Clausura 2023 tournament with some problems. However, it seems that in the directive of the Machine...
Leave a Reply