Via Santander, in UniCredit. Ferrari confirmed the agreement with the Italian bank today and that it will become effective from January 1, 2025, the same day the agreement with Santander will expire and will not be renewed.

Just a few days ago, the Spanish bank and Ferrari announced that the three-year agreement still in place would expire at the end of the year and would not be renewed, probably also due to the departure of Carlos Sainz, destined for Williams.

This morning, the announcement came from UniCredit as the new sponsor of the Prancing Horse: “Ferrari announces that, starting from 1 January 2025, UniCredit SpA will become a partner of its 100% subsidiary Ferrari SpA, to be at its side in its Formula 1 racing activities with a multi-year agreement”.

Although nothing has been announced yet, it is possible that UniCredit will replace Santander on both the car bodies and the overalls and caps of the Maranello team.

For UniCredit this is a further commitment in the world of sport after having already invested in tennis, football (Champions League) and now it will be the turn of Formula 1.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, pit stop Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Ferrari, as mentioned, will lose Santander, which until this year was the main financier of the Scuderia. The team’s revenues related to 2023 have almost reached 250 million dollars and the bank has contributed substantially.

Juan Manuel Cendoya, Global Head of Communications, Corporate Marketing and Research at Santander, said: “We are extremely grateful to Ferrari for its partnership over the last three years.

“Sponsorships play an important role in engaging customers and strengthening our brand and we will continue to work with a range of partners over the coming years.”

While Cendoya has not confirmed whether these new partnership opportunities will be in F1, there is a possibility of following Spanish driver Carlos Sainz from Ferrari to Williams.

Sainz will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari next season and recently signed a two-year deal with Williams.

The timing of Santander’s three-year deal with the Prancing Horse expiring means it could back the Spanish driver and his new team.