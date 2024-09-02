Energy | The Loviisa nuclear power plant reduced its dependence on Russian fuel – “Significant milestone”

Energy|In August, the first batch of nuclear fuel supplied by the American company Westinghouse was loaded into the second reactor of the Loviisa nuclear power plant in connection with the annual maintenance.

Energy company Fortum’s Loviisa nuclear power plant’s dependence on the Russian fuel supplier has finally been reduced.

In August, the first batch of nuclear fuel supplied by the American Westinghouse Electric Company was loaded into the second reactor of the nuclear power plant in connection with the annual maintenance.

Formerly the VVER-type nuclear reactors of the Loviisa nuclear power plant were completely dependent on the fuel supplied by Tvel, a subsidiary of the Russian state-owned Rosatom.

“Loading the new fuel is a significant milestone that guarantees a reliable western alternative for fuel deliveries to the Loviisa power plant,” Fortum says in its press release.

Loviisa’s two Soviet-made nuclear reactors produce ten percent of the electricity consumed in Finland.

Fortum says that in November 2022, it signed an agreement with Westinghouse for the design, approval and delivery of a new type of fuel to the Loviisa nuclear power plant.

In the second reactor of the Loviisa power plant, during the annual maintenance carried out last year, one test element manufactured by Westinghouse was installed, which did not contain actual uranium pellets.

With the help of the experimental element, the user experience of the new fuel type was searched. During this year’s annual maintenance, it was found that the test element worked as expected.

Director responsible for Fortum’s nuclear power operations Petra Lundström says in the company’s press release that the diversification of the Loviisa power plant’s fuel supplies has been a key project for the company over the past two years.

“The safe and reliable operation of the Loviisa nuclear power plant is crucial for Finland’s security of supply.”

Loviisa The nuclear power plant’s contract with the Russian fuel supplier extends to 2027 in one reactor and 2030 in the other.

In September of last year, Lundström told HS that Fortum plans to produce Loviisa’s fuel in the future at Westinghouse’s Swedish plant in Västerås.

At the same time, Lundström emphasized that the risk related to Russia in fuel deliveries has been “minimized”.

“There [riskin minimoinnissa] has two components. First, we have fuel in storage. It acts as a buffer. In addition, the cooperation with Westinghouse and their development work has progressed very well,” said Lundström.

“The risk that the supply of fuel from Russia will be interrupted is under control. Very well.”

In February 2023, the State Council granted the Loviisa power plant a new operating license until the end of 2050.

The power plant’s contract with Westinghouse and the fresh fuel in storage will ensure Loviisa’s fuel supply until the procurement of fuels is put out to tender as part of the extension of the plant’s useful life, Fortum says in its press release.

The prerequisite for competition is the availability of alternative fuel suppliers.