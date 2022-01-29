The Ferrari 674 that will be seen in the streaming presentation on February 17 will have an airbox different from that of the SF21.

According to the rumors filtered by Maranello, the red ground effect will again have a dynamic triangular shape, giving up the two small “ears” that were seen on last year’s car, also doing without the two vertical bulkheads no longer granted by the new ones standards.

Detail of the Ferrari SF21 airbox with ears Photo by: Giorgio Piola

If this information is confirmed it is easy to foresee a return to a solution that was already seen two years ago on the SF1000 (hopefully well …) with a more evident edge in the upper part, while the air intake will remain behind the two supports of the airscope.

Read also:

The feeling is that the arrangement of the radiators for cooling the power unit could be different compared to last year: the changes are dictated by the presence of the two Venturi tunnels that occupy the lower part of the sides, forcing the designers to place the radiant masses so different from what we were used to seeing recently.

Ferrari appears to have wanted to clean up the flows at the top of the engine hood to improve efficiency from the new rear wing. In the drawing of Giorgio Piola we also propose what should be the shade of red of the livery, certainly darker than that of the SF21.