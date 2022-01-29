Adama Traoré is the third reinforcement of FC Barcelona in this winter market. The winger has passed the medical examination and will wear the Barça jersey again six and a half years after his departure.
The Spanish player joined Barcelona’s youth ranks when he was just 8 years old, after a brief stint in the Espanyol academy. In 2013 he was promoted to Barcelona B by the hand of Eusebio Sacristán and on October 6 he made his debut as a professional footballer.
His great performances with the subsidiary did not go unnoticed by Tata Martino, who was the Barcelona coach, and just over a month later, on November 23, he made him debut with the first team in LaLiga when he was 17 years old and 9 months.
In that 2013/2014 season, Adama would only play one more game with the first team, on November 26 in the Champions League against Ajax. However, in Barcelona B each time he was adding more prominence becoming one of the fundamental for Eusebio Sacristán. The winger would finish the course with 5 goals and 4 assists.
The following season, Adama returned to play two games with the first team, both in the Copa del Rey, scoring his first goal. The difficult situation that the subsidiary was going through meant that the player spent the course with Barça B with whom he scored 3 goals and distributed 14 assists that were not enough to avoid relegation.
On November 19, 2014, Barcelona had extended the player’s contract until 2018 to try to scare away the siren songs that came from other clubs. But in the 2015 market, Aston Villa offered 10 million euros, plus 2 in variables, and the player ended up being transferred to the villains in what was his first adventure in the Premier League.
In an interview granted to the newspaper Mundo Deportivo in 2016, the player spoke about his departure from Barcelona and confessed that the club did not give him any explanation as to why they transferred him: “I didn’t come out of Barça well. I left, honestly, because I didn’t They just gave me the opportunity. If I had had it, I could say what was missing. They didn’t even tell me why.”
“Nobody talked to me. I would have liked someone to have given me an explanation, that at least they would have told me the reasons, because they didn’t even take me to do the preseason in my last summer. I left with a bittersweet feeling. I didn’t demand anything because that I had to earn it day by day, training. I respect and understand the club. Everyone makes their decisions,” he added.
However, at that time Barcelona had Messi, Neymar, Luis Suárez and Pedro Rodríguez in their ranks, so that opportunity that Adama demanded would have been very difficult to obtain if he stayed at the Camp Nou.
Six and a half years after his departure, Adama returns to Barça in this winter market until the end of the season and has five months ahead of him to vindicate himself.
