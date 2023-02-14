Daratumumab, the first fully human anti-Cd 38 monoclonal antibody approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma and developed by Janssen, a pharmaceutical company of the Johnson & Johnson group, has received reimbursement from Aifa for two new therapeutic indications. “In its subcutaneous formulation – explains Giovanni Palladini, director of the Center for the study and treatment of systemic amyloidosis, Irccs Policlinico San Matteo Foundation – it is the first specific therapy in Italy, in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone (D-VCd), reimbursed for treatment of newly diagnosed light chain (Al) amyloidosis.

The drug – reads a note – is now reimbursed, in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (D-Pd) for the treatment of “adult patients with previously treated multiple myeloma, in patients who have received at least one prior line of therapy containing a proteasome inhibitor and lenalidomide, and who were refractory to lenalidomide, or who received at least two prior lines of therapy containing lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor, and who have shown disease progression on or after the last therapy.

Both amyloidosis and relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma are blood disorders for which there is still an unmet need for treatment. Amyloidosis – continues the note – is a rare haematological disease, which is often associated with the presence of plasma cell disorders, in particular multiple myeloma, and which has about 800 new cases every year in Italy. “The disease is due to the accumulation, in tissues and organs, of proteins in a toxic and insoluble form, called amyloid, which causes damage” adds Palladini. Symptoms associated with amyloidosis are diverse and nonspecific.

“This can lead to a delay in the diagnosis – highlights Palladini – with the result that the treatment is started when the state of deterioration of the organ function is already advanced”. Given the difficulty of diagnosing the disease promptly, “a therapy that is not only effective, but also rapid and well tolerated is needed, also considering the fragility of these patients. Up to now, the therapy has followed the standard one for multiple myeloma, i.e. transplant of stem cells, for those who are eligible, or chemotherapy.Today’s news is an important step forward that allows us to meet treatment needs for patients with amyloidosis Al, until now orphans of specific treatments, with results never seen before for this disease”. Now that we have available “the first therapy for this disease, the next step must be to make it available to all patients – hopes the expert – and to make this possible, we need to work in a network between specialists , speeding up the diagnosis and increasing patient care”.

Multiple myeloma mainly affects the elderly: 38% of diagnoses – reports the note – concern people over the age of 70 and only 2% are under 40 years old. Symptoms are nonspecific, such as bone pain, especially in the back, hip, and side, anemia, and renal insufficiency, and the diagnosis of myeloma frequently occurs occasionally following tests done for other reasons.

“Thanks to the advances in scientific research – underlines Roberto Mina, hematologist at the Hematology division of the City of Health and Science of Turin and researcher at the University of Turin – today we are able to diagnose the disease at an early stage and treat patients more effectively. If in fact, at the beginning of the 2000s, the life expectancy for these patients was around 2-3 years, today the survival of the youngest and candidates for intensive chemotherapy and autologous stem cell transplantation can exceed 10 years. For this reason, we can state that myeloma is becoming less and less of an acute pathology and more and more of a chronic disease”.

The availability of new drugs in different treatment combinations “has changed the therapeutic approach – admits Mina -. This new combination offers a new treatment option for patients who have experienced a first relapse and are refractory to lenalidomide, an increasingly used first-line multiple myeloma drug. However, the benefits are not only in terms of efficacy, but also in terms of tolerability and logistics of administration, thanks to the subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab which also adapts to the needs of older or more frail patient populations who may have greater difficulties in accessing structures”.

The availability and reimbursability of the subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab for these new indications – reports the note – makes it possible to improve the quality of life of patients thanks also to the significant reduction in drug administration times. “We hope that access to this important therapeutic innovation, as for all innovative drugs, will be increasingly rapid and equitable throughout Italy”, says Felice Bombaci, national coordinator of Ail patient groups.

The efficacy and safety of daratumumab were determined in two phase 3, randomized and open-label studies: the Andromeda study and the Apollo study. The Andromeda study demonstrated that patients with newly diagnosed Al amyloidosis treated with the subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone achieved a significantly higher complete hematologic response rate than patients treated with VCd alone . Furthermore, the combination showed a safety profile consistent with that previously observed for each of the drugs alone. In contrast, the Apollo study shows that adding daratumumab to pomalidomide and dexamethasone (D-Pd) in the treatment of patients with previously treated multiple myeloma significantly reduced the risk of progression or death by 37 percent, compared with Pd alone.

“For over 30 years, Janssen Oncology has invested in scientific research for the development of innovative medicines that respond to the unmet medical needs of patients and to support doctors in the treatment of solid and hematological tumors. Our goal is to improve and prolong the lives of patients – comments Danilo Arienti, Therapeutic Area Hematology Medical Manager -. These two new daratumumab indications represent a step forward in increasing the treatment options available to those who have had little or no treatment options, as in the case of light chain amyloidosis. Also in the field of multiple myeloma, our pipeline wants to offer specific treatments for the different needs of patients with this pathology”.