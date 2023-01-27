That Britney Spears (Mississippi, USA, 41 years old) deletes her profiles on social networks is less and less surprising. But for the most faithful followers of the artist, who closely observe each of her movements, it seems that this fact is cause for alert. In recent months, and especially since she freed herself from the iron tutelage of her father and regained her freedom, her fans have been more aware of her than ever and concern has grown over the publications of the singer of toxic in your accounts. This excessive interest has ended with Britney Spears denouncing the situation on her Twitter account.

A few days ago, followers claimed to see some tension with her husband Sam Asghari in a restaurant, whom she married in June 2022 in an intimate wedding at her home. And the sudden disappearance of their social networks has been the last straw for some of them, who decided to call the Ventura County police department, the California county where the couple resides, to send some agents to check the state of health of the interpreter of Oops!… I Did It Again either Baby One More Time. “I can confirm that we have received calls and also that we do not consider that Britney Spears is in danger,” a spokesman for the police office explained last Wednesday, who did not want to give more details about how many people had called asking about her.

Less than 24 hours after the incident, Spears has responded publicly through his Twitter account —in which he accumulates 56 million followers and in which he had not published anything since November 2022. “I love and adore my fans, but this time things have gone too far and have invaded my privacy,” the artist denounced. She has also given more details about how the security agents acted: “The police never entered my house. When they arrived at my door, they quickly realized that there was no problem and left immediately.” And she adds in her message: “I felt like I was being tricked and harassed once the incident hit the news and the media once again portrayed me poorly and unfairly.” In addition, Spears has asked her followers for a favor of hers: “I sincerely hope that the public and my fans, for whom I care so much, can respect my privacy in the future.” “All my love”, she finishes her.

Before deleting her Instagram account, the artist wrote a message that, for many, was an explanation of how the situation was with her husband: “Giving everything to someone I love has only brought pain to my heart.” The account was deactivated hours later and Asghari came out to deny the rumors immediately. “Don’t believe what you read on the internet, people,” she wrote in a few stories on his Instagram account. the american medium page six She explained, through a source close to Spears, that from time to time she needs to take a break from social media: “Silence can be more powerful than a forceful message.”

After 13 years in which her father had legal guardianship of the artist against her will, now she wants to be the one who takes the reins of her own life without anyone controlling her. For this reason, the gesture of her fans has not suited her at all. It’s been over a year since Spears finally broke free of her parental control. After this expected event, she cut off all ties with her family, her parents and her siblings.

A few months ago, his children gave a controversial interview on the British channel ITV in which their little one, Jayden James, 15, assured that their mother had not paid them enough attention and that what they wanted was for her to be fine to return to her: “I just want her to improve mentally. When she gets better, I want to see her again.” Some statements to which the singer responded through her most common way, her Instagram account: “I no longer have any purpose in life. They were my joy. They were my everything. I hope to see you, that’s what I live for. And suddenly they disappear.

After years of silence, Jamie Spears, the artist’s father, assured in an interview with the British tabloid Daily Mail that guardianship “saved her daughter’s life” and that without it she would not have been able to see her two children again after her divorce from Kevin Federline, her second husband and father of the children. “To protect her and also the children, her guardianship was a great tool.” During these months in freedom, Spears has published harsh messages against him, which she often deleted hours after she did.