Not only turbo, but also MGU-H. Ferrari has completed the analysis of the power units that were urgently sent to Maranello yesterday evening to define what was the cause that forced Charles Leclerc to retire while he was firmly in command of the Spanish GP.

And the engineers headed by Enrico Gualtieri found the answers to the doubts on Sunday evening: “After examining the PU of Leclerc’s car, we found that the turbo and the MGU-H are damaged and cannot be repaired”.

“However, after having fully investigated the failure and its cause, we are pleased to report that the failure did not occur due to a design error or a reliability problem with these two components or any other element of the PU.”

Ferrari’s statement therefore suggests that the problem may have been caused by external circumstances or by the way in which the two elements were used.

The engine that Leclerc assembled in Spain was the second of the season: for Monaco the Scuderia will have to homologate the new MGU-H and the new turbo, unless he decides to reuse components that of the engine 1 which is still alive for Friday free practice. .

Mattia Binotto, however, is aware that it will be difficult for Ferrari to end the season with only three power units…

“Three is very little to manage a season. Mercedes proved it last year and Honda too. I believe Mercedes has come to use up to six. It is true that we had only used three last year, but we were doing another championship. It won’t be surprising if we get to four, while others made it to six last year. So that of the three units is a threshold that if exceeded costs penalties on the grid, but it does not mean that they cannot be managed ”.