The Monza track was literally armored for Ferrari’s filming day. Each access to the track was closed with barriers and a controller who had to prevent prying eyes from seeing the redhead, as has never been done in the history of the Stradale.

Here, however, is the first, and for now only, image of the F1-75 driven by Charles Leclerc portrayed in the morning: the Monegasque performed runs of very few laps alternating the work on the track with the shots that were necessary to meet the needs of the sponsors of the Cavallino, since the Kaspersky brand, as a result of the sanctions that took place following the Russian war in Ukraine, led the Scuderia to cancel the logo of the multinational cybersecurity.

The images shot on the filming day in Barcelona that preceded the Barcelona tests on February 22, however, also included the Russian brand for which it could no longer be used, which is why Ferrari was in a hurry to be able to meet the needs of its partners and to this decided to resort to the second day granted by the FIA.

The session comes right up front, because Ferrari will bring the first new package for the Spanish GP to Barcelona with the aim of reducing drag and improving top speeds for which there is no better track than Monza. the “temple of speed”, to collect data that could be useful for the development of the F1-75 which must make up for the gap of two tenths of a second that emerged in Imola and Miami in Montmelò.

We remind you that on filming days you can travel at most 100 km (17 laps of the Stradale) with Pirelli demo tires.