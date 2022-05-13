Fiat has formalized the opening of the orders for the new ones Panda and Tipo born from the collaboration with Garmin, the company specializing in the manufacture of GPS navigation-enabled devices. The objective of this collaboration, on the Fiat side, is to intercept those motorists who practice sports outside the city and who want a car with a more eccentric attitude. With special versions it is also introduced a Forest Green livery, with orange details and a cross look.

The Garmin special series will also be available in versions Panda Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid, the latter motorization just presented. These versions will also be able to benefit from state incentives, equal to 2,000 euros in the case of scrapping of a vehicle of less than 5 euros, once they are made official with their publication in the official gazette. The new trim is added to the Cross and (Red) trim levels.

There Panda special series Garmin makes its debut with a Forest Green livery on which some orange elements stand out, such as the liner above the side bumper strips, the Panda lettering in the center of the 15-inch matt black-style wheels and the Garmin badge on the central pillar. Also available, on request, the double orange towbar, placed on the front bumper shield. There is also a new light gray matte tint for the skid plates, mirror caps and side moldings. The exterior is completed by fog lights, led DRL projectors and black bars on the roof. The same imprint is found in the passenger compartment, where the specific interiors marry some orange details, such as the stitching on the black fabric upholstery of the seats. Standard features include automatic climate control, rear headrests, 7-inch touchscreen DAB radio with Bluetooth, compatible with Apple Carplay / Android Auto and audio controls on the steering wheel. Also available in Gelato White, Maestro Gray and Cinema Black liveries, the Panda Garmin special series is equipped with the Hybrid 1.0 GSE 70 HP engine.

There Garmin type special series features orange elements – side line sticker, some grille inserts composing a triangle and Garmin lettering on the B-pillar badge – and matte black details, including door handles and roof bars. The light gray matte paint was used on the mirror caps, skid plates, front grille inserts, fog lamp bezels, side skirts and front and rear bumpers. The exteriors are completed by the exclusive 17-inch black alloy wheels with orange elements, the front and rear LED headlights. The interior reflects the same exterior characterization, as evidenced by the orange details on the seats. The standard features include automatic climate control, cruise control, electric rear windows, the third rear headrest, the front armrest and the high-quality, soft upholstery of the steering wheel and gearbox. Available in sedan or station wagon configurations, the Garmin Type special series can be equipped with two power units: the 1.6 130HP diesel and the new 1.5 T4 Hybrid. In addition to the new Forest Green, the Garmin Type special series can also be purchased in the Ice Cream White, Colosseum Gray, Maestro Gray and Cinema Black colors.