An eventful summer, the one lived by Gianluca Scamacca first very close to marrying at Inter and then becoming a player of Atalanta. The striker has already shown his qualities in preparation for the team from Bergamo. After the Premier League experience at West Ham there is a great desire to establish himself in the Italian league. To demonstrate that he had made the right choice, despite the fact that Piazza Inter had tried and not a little.

Lady Scamacca — Naturally his partner, Flaminia Appolloni, cheered on his goals and supported him. The wag has posted seductive photos to tell this unforgettable summer. Gianluca Scamacca replied to one of the latest hot selfies, flirting with irony on his social profile. “Hi Flaminia, you are beautiful! Watch in direct”, wrote the Atalanta player. And Flaminia replied with a resigned and amused emoji. See also Lanzoni, the voice of the Rossoneri: "Ibra, the gaffes and that fan dressed as a Smurf ..."

August 26, 2023 (change August 26, 2023 | 00:13)

