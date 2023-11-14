The Circus is heading towards the double of races in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi which will conclude the season. It is not yet certain whether there will be component replacements and consequent grid penalties in Nevada, despite the failures that caused some retirements in Brazil. Charles Leclerc’s accident at Interlagos was caused by a problem with the system that shut down the hydraulic system and engine, therefore external to the central components of the power unit. Mercedes, on the other hand, has decided to withdraw George Russell’s car, believing that the engine’s failure is now imminent. However, it was already in the plans that Brazil would be the last race for the unit in question, which is why the homologation of a new PU for the English driver will not be necessary in Las Vegas.

The updated table of components used by the teams in the 20 Grands Prix contested so far shows how the Mercedes and Alpine powered vehicles continue to respect the limit of 4 power units per season. Lando Norris in particular has still margin to approve a new unit of turbo, MGU-K and MGU-H without having to serve grid penalties. Some of the Ferrari and Red Bull Powertrain engines were forced to approve the fifth block of the season. This is the case of Red Bull with Sergio Perez, of AlphaTauri with Yuki Tsunoda, of Alfa Romeo with Zhou Guanyu and of both Haas drivers.

Drivers table

ICE: Internal Combustion Engine (heat engine: maximum 4 per season)

TC: TurboCharger (Turbocharger: maximum 4 per season)

MGU-H: Motor Generator Unit Heat (Hybrid, electric motor generator coupled to the turbo: maximum 4 per season)

MGU-K: Motor Generator Unit Kinetic (Hybrid, electric motor generator coupled to the crankshaft: maximum 4 per season)

ES: Energy Store (Hybrid, battery: maximum 2 per season)

CE: Control Eletronics (Control unit: maximum 2 per season)

EX: Exhaust (Exhausts: maximum 8 per season)

GB: Gearbox (Gearbox gears: maximum 4 replacements per season)

GC: Gearbox Case (External gearbox casing: maximum 4 replacements per season)

Pilot ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES THERE IS FORMER GC GB Verstappen 4 4 4 4 2 2 6 4 5 Perez 5 5 5 5 3 4 6 4 4 Leclerc 4 4 4 4 3 4 7 4 4 Sainz 4 4 4 4 2 2 7 4 4 Russell 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 3 3 Hamilton 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 3 3 Or with 4 4 4 4 2 2 7 3 4 Gasley 4 4 4 4 2 2 7 4 4 Plates 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 4 4 Norris 4 3 3 3 2 2 6 4 4 Bottas 4 4 4 4 2 2 7 4 4 Zhou 5 5 5 4 2 3 7 4 4 Stroll 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 4 4 Alonso 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 4 4 Magnussen 5 5 5 4 3 3 6 5 5 Hulkenberg 5 5 5 5 2 3 7 5 5 Ricciardo 4 4 4 4 3 3 6 4 4 Tsunoda 5 5 5 5 3 3 7 5 5 Albon 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 4 4 Sargeant 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 4 4

Engine drivers table

Builder ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES THERE IS FORMER RBPT-Honda 18 18 18 18 11 12 25 Ferrari 27 27 27 25 14 17 41 Mercedes 32 31 31 31 16 16 37 Alpine 8 8 8 8 4 4 14