Being in the right place at the right time is not only valid when luck makes you the protagonist of a positive event, but also the opposite. What happened to Jelena Dokic can be considered the height of bad luck: that a driver, specifically Fernando Alonso, goes off track on a circuit and you end up in the medical center for it.

The former Croatian tennis player (three times third at Wimbledon, twice at the Australian Open and twice second at the US Open) was present in the stands of the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne as a guest of Mercedes. Alonso lost control of his Aston Martin during qualifying when, on the first lap of Q3, he ended up hurtling across the gravel at Turn 6, kicking up small pebbles of gravel which ended up hitting Dokic's eye.

“When you go to a Formula 1 weekend in Australia and a car goes off the track right in front of you, all the stone debris literally gets in your eye. Fernando Alonso went off the track and the gravel debris you see flying from its rear wheels they hit me directly in the right eye. I had to get treatment, but everything is fine,” he reported for the first time on Instagram on Saturday.

“It's just a bloodshot and lacerated eye. I will survive. Incredible and quick work by the Mercedes paramedic in Australia. I'm ready to see F1 again and can confirm that the make-up has stayed in place and hasn't come off “.

“We are sorry about this, Jelena Dokic. We send you our best wishes and wish you a speedy recovery,” Alonso's team responded.

Then, on Sunday, reviewing how she fared at the Australian GP, ​​Dokic updated her status, writing on the same social network: “For all those who ask, my eye is fine, I'm fine. Thank you for all the nice messages.”

Dokic, who knocked out world No. 1 Martina Hingis at Wimbledon in 2000 at the age of 17, gained even more notoriety after her retirement in 2014 after revealing she had been abused by her father and coach during his career. She has also had to battle criticism she has faced on social media for gaining weight.