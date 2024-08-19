The Rise of Content Creators

As reported in recent months, in recent times the world of Formula 1 has also been characterised by an exponential increase in content creatoronline content producers who have opened communication channels on video platforms – mainly YouTube And TikTok.

It’s about accounts often highly appreciated, which have allowed many people to approach motorsport, thanks to their youthful and simple languageso much so as to allow these channels to surpass traditional ones in terms of number of users.

The matter is clearly delicate, given that, for example, In the United States, most people under 30 use it TikTok as the main means of information and therefore it is legitimate to hope that government bodies – in an ideal world – can monitor what happens on these platforms, to avoid the danger of uncontrolled spread of fake news.

Content creators and F1

Returning more closely to the world of Formula 1, in recent times there has been a question about how to fit the arrival of these communicators into the strict rules of access to the paddock. In addition to the historic passes for television and print and online newspapers, the following have also been invited to request accreditation: “content creators, celebrities and influencers”. Among other requirements, they must demonstrate the quality of their communications coverage – we are talking about correctness and accuracy –, prove their traffic and document how they dedicate a high percentage of their posts to original content about F1.

As reported by the site The VergeF1 then decided to implement a crackdown also on all those content creators who use the F1 name in their account to monetizeto protect its registered trademark. With several warnings issued in recent months. For example, the TikTok accounts ‘F1r the Girls’ and ‘shelovesf1’ have become ‘Paddock Project’ and ‘shelovesvrooms’ respectively.

However, this is not an absolute novelty: many websites in the past have had to change their name because of the ‘F1’ trademark and among these there is also FormulaPassion.it (which in the early days was called F1Passion).