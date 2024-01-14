Ajax starts 2024 with a competition match against Go Ahead Eagles. The Amsterdam team still has some things to put right after the last match before New Year's Eve, when they were eliminated from the cup by amateur club Hercules. The Adelaarshorst has repeatedly proven to be a difficult task for visiting teams in recent months. Don't miss anything from the match in the live blog below.
#LIVE #premier #league #Ajax #takes #lead #Ahead #continues #opportunities
Crimes | Rise's CEO to MTV: More prison places are needed if the government program's records come true
Among other things, the government program presents longer punishments than before for crimes connected to street gangs and firearms crimes,...
Leave a Reply