Ajax starts 2024 with a competition match against Go Ahead Eagles. The Amsterdam team still has some things to put right after the last match before New Year's Eve, when they were eliminated from the cup by amateur club Hercules. The Adelaarshorst has repeatedly proven to be a difficult task for visiting teams in recent months. Don't miss anything from the match in the live blog below.

#LIVE #premier #league #Ajax #takes #lead #Ahead #continues #opportunities