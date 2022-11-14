Mercedes scored a peremptory one-two in the San Paolo GP with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Brackley’s team was able to benefit from two aspects: the technical directive TD39 with which the FIA ​​posed a question of safety, imposing an algorithm from the Belgian GP to control the jumps on the straight that forced Ferrari and Red Bull to raise the ‘minimum height from the ground by losing that load that the W13 was unable to produce because it was forced to be higher off the ground for porpoising.

The second factor in the Mercedes relaunch was the upgrade package introduced in Austin and then corrected in Mexico: the silver arrow was brought closer to minimum weight, gaining an important advantage that went beyond aerodynamic improvements.

Ferrari froze the development of the F1-75 in Singapore as it no longer had economic resources to invest in the project. We asked Mattia Binotto how it is possible that a car that at the beginning of the season took one second per lap from the red could fill the gap, bringing technical innovations to the track until the end …

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari Team Principal Photo by: FIA Pool

“I don’t know how much it helps to understand. I remember we were in Imola when I said we were worried about the budget cap and the way it would be controlled, because the financial one is a whole new regulation that still needs some adjustments. Then it is clear that I too am surprised to see teams that manage to develop throughout the season… ”.

So what?

“One can only rely on the FIA ​​and their inspectors to seriously check the accounts of each of us. Having said that, we will have the results for 2022 next year. We can’t wait for October 2023: it was like this this year, but I hope that the FIA ​​increases the number of inspectors, because we can’t wait for October to get answers. And I say this for Sport: it would be a shame if some teams had exceeded the spending ceiling. And seeing that other teams are developing so much in the season, some doubts can arise ”.